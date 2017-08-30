Dera violence in Panchkula: From hospital to jail, no leniency as 200 injured held for rioting, murder bid

Police have shown no mercy even to injured dera followers who were undergoing treatment in hospitals. None of them were allowed to go home, but sent to straight to jails on charges of rioting and attempt to murder after they were discharged.

Police said 200 followers underwent treatment in Panchkula’s General Hospital in Sector 6, besides Chandigarh’s PGIMER and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32.

A police official argued that their injury was direct evidence of their confrontation with the security forces during the clashes in the city. Even during their time in the hospitals, the injured were under strict vigil to ensure that they did not escape. The detained followers were taken to police stations in Sectors 5 and 14 as soon as they were declared medically fit. Later, they were produced before a local court and sent to jails in Haryana’s Ambala and Yamunanagar districts.

NUMBER OF ARRESTS GO UP

The number of arrests has gone up to 950, with 55 FIRs already registered. Of them, Sector-5 police station has the most with 40 FIRs while Sector-14 police station has 13.

Sector-5 station house officer (SHO) Karamveer Singh said the number of arrests in his station might go up as many injured were still undergoing treatment.

All cases were registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

‘POLICE NOT ARRESTING REAL CULPRITS’

Many relatives, waiting in front of Sector-5 police station, said what happened that day was unfortunate, but police had not arrested the real culprits who instigated the crowd.

A 21-year-old, Vishal Guglani from Muktsar, came to Panchkula to support Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh ahead of his conviction on August 25.

His uncle, Pardeep Mankatala, said he fell unconscious during the tear gas attack and was undergoing treatment at PGIMER. The family received a call on Monday that Vishal was now in police custody.