Dera violence: Journalists stage protest in Chandigarh against attacks

A group of journalists from Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh on Tuesday staged a protest against the attacks on media persons during the violence after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief in a rape case.

Several media persons were injured and their vehicles damaged in the violence which took place following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Panchkula on August 25.

The journalists, protesting under the banner of the Chandigarh Press Club, raised slogans and demanded action against policemen and government functionaries who allegedly remained “silent spectators” during the attack on scribes.

They later submitted a memorandum to Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki, demanding action against the policemen.

“A charter of demands was submitted to the governor, who has assured timely action against the erring officials,” Club president Jaswant Rana said.

The journalists also demanded the Haryana government should give compensation to media persons for the damage to their property in the violence.

On which, the governor assured the scribes that he would speak to the chief minister, Rana said.

Over 40 vehicles, including cars, two-wheelers and OB vans, of the journalists parked in Sector 5 were allegedly set on fire by a mob.

Cameras of photojournalists and TV channels were allegedly also snatched and damaged by the mob, they said.

“Journalists are not safe in Haryana. The government allowed the gathering, with the police not implementing the orders under Section 144 of the CrPC. This is an unfortunate instance and deserves the strictest condemnation,” Club secretary general Barinder Rawat said.