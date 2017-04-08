Kapurthala woman seeks Swaraj’s help to deport NRI husband from NZ

A woman deserted by her non-resident Indian (NRI) husband has appealed to external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to help secure deportation of her husband from New Zealand.

NRI Ramandeep Singh, settled in Auckland, New Zealand as an accountant, was booked by Jalandhar police in 2016.

“I have written a letter to Sushma Swaraj seeking her intervention to deport my husband,” said Chand Deep Kaur.

In her letter to the Union minister, Chand said that she married Ramandeep in 2015 as per Sikh traditions and he had stayed in India for few days before returning to New Zealand on August 1, 2015. He visited Kapurthala again in December 2015 and stayed for two weeks before returning back to Auckland.

Ramandeep (right ) and Chand Deep Kaur. (HT Photo)

“Later, I got to know that Ramandeep’s parents had disowned him and I was informed by his parents that he had severed all relations with me and I wasn’t his wife anymore. He had also stopped taking my phone calls,” said Chand.

She further said that a few days after their marriage, Ramandeep and his family started torturing her, forcing her to leave their house.

The accused was booked under Sections 406/498-A of the India Penal Code (IPC) and was declared a proclaimed offender on the Chand Deep Kaur’s complaint. A look out circular (LOC) was also issued against Ramandeep in 2016.

“I am appealing to the central government to cancel Ramandeep’s passport so that no other NRI can dare to cheat any women,” Kaur said.