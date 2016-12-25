Despite rain, devotees throng Fatehgarh Sahib for Shaheedi Jor Mela

Thousands of devotees braved rain and chill to pay obeisance at the historical gurdwaras here on the occasion of annual Shaheedi Jor Mela on Sunday. The three-day event is organised every year to mark martyrdom 10th Sikh Guru’s Gobind Singh’s two sons, Zorawar Singh (9) and Fateh Singh (7), who were entombed alive by the then Sirhind’s governer Wazir Khan during the regime of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb on December 26, 1705.

On the first day on Sunday, the ‘shaheedi sabha’ started with the ‘akhand path’ at Gurdwara Jyoti Sarup in the presence of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Kirpal Singh Badungar, and head granthi Harpal Singh.

Due to inclement weather the inflow of devotees was thin in the morning, but the entire town was jam-packed by afternoon. Besides 3,300 police personnel, National Service Scheme volunteers (NSS) of Mata Gujri College were seen managing vehicular traffic and guiding pedestrians.

The administration has organised an exhibition of artefacts and ‘kavi darbar’. Different government departments and private companies had put up stalls in the parking lot of administrative complex. Stalls of telecom companies distributing free SIM cards saw most of crowds.

“We are all ready to host the devotees and appeal everyone to help us in smooth conduct of the event,” said deputy commissioner Kamaldeep Singh Sangha. Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Navraj Singh Brar organised ‘Sukhmani Sahib’ path at his office. The DC flagged off two vans to spread awareness regarding ‘Beti bachao, beti padhao’ in rural areas. As many as 2,372 people were screened for cancer at a screening camp.

Staff and students of SGPC-run Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University and Mata Gujri College took part in making arrangements and organising events. Students also took part in a number of competitions.

Akhand Path of Guru Granth Sahib will be organised at Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup on Monday. On Tuesday, a ‘nagar kirtan’ will be taken out from Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib to Gurdwara Jyoti Swaroop.