Development authority issues notices to illegal colonisers in Phagwara

Under its efforts to curb the mushrooming of illegal colonies in Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur districts falling under its jurisdiction, Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) on Saturday issued notices to as many as 47 illegal colonisers in Phagwara of Kapurthala district.

The action was taken on the complaint received by a city-based resident last week. The notices were issued to all colonies under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA). The officials also stopped an illegal construction that was going on at Plahi village in Phagwara.

Estate office (EO) Jai Inder Singh said that due to proximity to various institutes which offer business opportunities, many illegal colonies have been coming up in the surrounding areas, especially due to presence of Lovely Professional University (LPU).

“In the coming week, we will take action against few more colonies as well,” the estate officer said. “I have instructed the field officials to identify and submit the report on the number of illegal constructions and existing colonies in their respective areas,” he added.

Recently, the JDA had set up a special regulatory authority headed by the EO of the civic body to take action against violators and strengthen the regulatory wing. Singh said that a centralised complaint cell has also been set up to receive complaints.

The contact numbers and details of the officers have been shared with the public to ensure maximum awareness among the people. The people can contact the officers concerned at any time to complain about any unlawful activity.