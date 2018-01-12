Digging starts in Sirsa to unearth lost Saraswati river

Digging has been started in Farwai Kalan village of Sirsa district to unearth the ‘mystery’ of the lost mythical river Saraswati.

Executive engineer SS Chahel of Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited (WAPCOS), a department of Central Ground Water Board, said, “After digging many bores in Haryana's Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra, as well as Rajasthan, we have started the digging process in Sirsa. Soon,a similar process will also be followed in Fatehabad of Haryana.”

The digging has started about five acres away from the Ghaggar river in Farwai Kalan village. Talking to mediapersons, Banwari Lal, the panchayat head of Farwai Kalan village said, “It is true that the water of the area where digging process is undergoing, is very sweet.”

"With sweetness, the TDS level of the nearby water is about 700 to 1,000 and where the Saraswati Heritage Board is digging the TDS level of the water is about 180 to 200 level. “