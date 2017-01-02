Dip in revenue via challans in Jalandhar, as cops go easy on violators

Owing to the upcoming assembly polls, the number of traffic challans has come down sharply in the last six months compared to the first six months in 2016.The cops have remained lenient to the violators.

The revenue generated by issuing challans has also come down significantly from Rs 1.10 crore (Jan to June) to Rs 84 lakh in the period from July to December thanks to the easy going attitude of the cops. From July to December, 26,798 people were issued challans by the city police while in the first six-month period, the figure was 30,711.

Last year, the maximum number of violations included riding without helmets as 19,835 challans were issued for the offence. The same figure was 29,305 in 2015, while the minimum number of challans issued for carrying unauthorized red or blue beacons atop the vehicles are 23 challans.

Further, the other challans issued under various offences include riding without seat belt (9,665 challans ), jumping red lights (9,972), triple riding (2,285), using mobile phone (355), black film (619), wrong parking (9,532), lower and high beam (98), disobeying the signal (9,140), smoking (123), overloading passengers (526) and several others.

Surprisingly, no single challan was generated for over speeding in the last year as the police lacks equipment like speed radar. Further in 2015, traffic police earned a revenue of Rs 2.40 crore against 75, 289 challans which came to Rs 1.95 crore in 2016 against 57,509 total challans. In the last six months, police remained busy managing the traffic for the VVIP’s and top ministers of ruling and central governments in the Jalandhar due to their frequent rallies.

A senior official pleading anonymity said “It is a usual practice that cops are asked to go soft on the people in the election days under the pressure of ministers or MLAs of ruling government.” The officer claimed that the officials on the post of additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP Traffic) are transferred on a routine basis.

He said that the drive against the violators was also affected due to the transfer of senior police officials who took over as ADCP traffic including Parminder Singh Bhandal, Kulwant Singh Heer, Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Harpreet Singh Benipal and now D Sudarvizhi .