Do you recognise Amritsar after 3-year gap, Sukhbir asks Sidhu

Punjab Election 2017 Updated: Jan 19, 2017 01:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday asked Navjot Singh Sidhu whether he recognised the holy city after returning to it after three years.

In a statement, the deputy CM said, “I am sure during your road show in Amritsar, you would have noticed a lot of development that has taken place in your absence in the city.”

That people wanted work from their representatives and not jokes, the SAD president said in Sidhu’s case even the jokes had become jaded. “You think you can befool the people with your jokes. But you are mistaken. People will ask you what you did for Amritsar and will find you wanting and will permanently send you out of the holy city,” he said.

