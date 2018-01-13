Don’t need security, but it saves me from those clicking selfies: Khattar

At ‘Meet the CM’ programme held at Government College, Sector 1 here on Friday, on the occasion of ‘National Youth Day’ to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Haryana CM took questions from the students.

“I had 1,100 staff, including security, office, commandos, when I had joined office but now it is 450. I do not want a single security official on the name of Manohar Lal. I declare it. But as per the CM protocol, we have to have it,” said Manohar Lal Khattar.

“I also feel bad that I used to be a person roaming around freely but freedom has been curtailed. But then I feel, I manage to reach my destination with the help of my security, especially escaping the generation of ‘Selfphoria’. The youngsters come to take selfies. Security saves me from them.”

This was an answer to one of the students who asked him how important it is to travel by cars along with security for the ministers and chief ministers.

Khattar said he is not in favour of cars and after forming the government he got all the pilot cars removed, even when he had received a complaint from a Supreme Court judge for not having a pilot security car.

“I had even tried to run away in my private car, thinking that I keep travelling in security cars. I had to go to a gol gappa shop in Sector 23. I was about to sit in the car and drive when my PSO insisted to accompany. The CID got to know in no time and after reaching there, I realised there were 40-50 persons in casual wear roaming around me for security,” narrated Khattar.

‘Target jobs to 5 lakh youth’

In order to ensure the skill development to the youth and to make them employable, the state government has set up a University of Skill Development in Palwal,first university of its kind in the country. The state government has set a target to provide job to five lakh youth. Apart from this, 22 lakh new small and big industrial units have been set up in the state, Khattar said.

Haryana government has decided to open new government women colleges at 29 locations during this year. Besides, science stream is made mandatory in the all the new colleges being set up in the state to promote science.

Two NSUI leaders held

Haryana president of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), Divyanshu Budhiraja and other senior leader Hardik Nain were arrested on Friday for raising slogans against Manohar Lal Khattar and also for misbehaving.

Both the accused were taken to the jail and will be produced before the court on Saturday. Divyanshu Budhiraja was also the former president of PU campus students council.