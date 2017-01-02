Door-to-door garbage collection hit as safai workers continue strike, waste piles up in Bathinda

The safai workers of the Jindal Infrastructure Limited (JITF) continued their strike for the seventh consecutive day on Sunday, demanding regularisation of services badly hitting the work of door-to-door garbage collection.

The protesters on Sunday staged a protest on the Mall Road. They are demanding regularisation of their services with the municipal corporation (MCB). As a result of the strike, garbage has been piling up in the households as there has been no door-to-door collection of garbage during the days of the strike. Many people are resorting to throw solid waste in the open that has resulted in garbage dumps across the city.

Meanwhile, project manager of JITF, Nitesh Tripathi, said that since workers have been served notices to resume work by Sunday, the firm will wait for the workers till Monday morning and if they don’t return the firm will go ahead with the recruitment of new workers. He said that to clear the garbage from the city, the firm will hire services of some other contractors.

MCB senior deputy mayor Tarsem Chand Goyal too has accepted that the strike has resulted in garbage getting accumulated in the households. He has said that he agreed with the demand of workers, but said that the MCB was helpless as it can’t regularise the services of these workers as any decision in this regard will be taken by the Punjab government because such workers through private firms are employed in all districts of Punjab.