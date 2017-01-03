Dr Dharamvira Gandhi ’s Punjab Front announces 11 more candidates

The Punjab Front led by suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi on Monday announced its second list of 11 candidates for the Punjab assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Gandhi said his candidates would fight on the election symbol of “saw” which had been assigned to the Democratic Swaraj Party, a part of the Punjab Front.

The candidates announced on Monday include Jaswinder singh Chopra (Jalandhar Central), Gurpartap Thapa (Jalandhar West), Gursewak Singh (Ghanaur), Binder Singh from (Budhlada), Samundar Singh (Bassi Pathana), Balwinder Singh Kumbra (Mohali), Kanwaljit Singh (Baba Bakala), Jarmanjit Singh (Nihal Singh Wala), Surinderpal Singh (Bhucho Mandi), Ravinderpal Kaur (Faridkot) and Kulwinder Singh (Shutrana).

Dr Gandhi said that wherever the Punjab Front does not find a suitable candidate, it would support the candidate announced by the Aapna Punjab party (APP) led by Sucha Singh Chhotepur.

In Kharar, Dr Gandhi said his front would support former journalist and AAP candidate Kanwar Sandhu. He said Sandhu was the only one who did not sign the letter written by AAP leaders against Chhotepur..