Drug addict ends life at Kapurthala centre

A drug addict committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a government drug de- addiction centre here late Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Babhnesh Datt, 34, of Kapurthala. He was admitted to the centre on March 21 by his family as he was an addict of synthetic drugs, said centre officials.

Civil surgeon HS Kahlon said that he was reportedly depressed due to his drug habit and took the extreme step when he was alone in the room . “I have ordered an inquiry into the matter. The family has been informed about the incident and the body will be handed over to them,” said Kahlon.