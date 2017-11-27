Drug case: Can’t go after Khaira without questioning Majithia’s involvement, says Sidhu

The Congress dilemma on taking on leader of opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira in the winter session of the Punjab assembly after court summons to him in a drug case seems to have taken the shape of its strategy.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said the party would bring a motion of thanks to highlight the government’s achievements. “The procurement of paddy was smooth, we have been able to bust the terror module carrying out targeted killings in the state to disturb peace and communal harmony and we have broken the backbone of drug trade in Punjab. The Captain Amarinder Singh government has a positive agenda of giving good governance,” Jakhar said.

On party’s strategy during the session on court summons to Khaira, the state Congress chief said the leader of opposition will have to face some uncomfortable questions on the issue. But he admitted, so would the Congress.

“If we take on Khaira, why not Majithia (former Akali minister who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the Bhola drug case)?” he asked.

Local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was also present at the press conference, seconded Jakhar. “I totally support this view. We won elections promising that we will nail Majithia. And now we cannot go after Khaira without questioning Majithia’s involvement,” he said.

Jakhar tried to turn the tables on the AAP by questioning why is the party “shying away” from seeking a debate on the issue of drugs this time. “Let there be a debate on drugs. Let Akalis target Khaira and AAP target Majithia. We will spare no one if they are the real culprits,” he said. When asked about the CM taking “no evidence” line on Majithia, the two leaders said as per law, action has to be based on evidence.

When asked on the duration of session being shortened to three days, Jakhar said he agrees parties should get ample time to debate on important issues. But he took a dig at the NDA government at the Centre too for cutting short the winter session of Parliament.