Drug case: HC tells STF to probe Akali leader Bikram Majithia’s role

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday asked the special task force (STF), constituted by the Punjab government, to file a status report on the allegations against former Punjab cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia about his alleged involvement with drug traffickers.

The high court also asked the STF to take note of the enforcement directorate’s note given to the court about the role of the former minister.

Earlier, ED deputy director, Niranjan Singh, told the court that Majithia’s role needs to be probed on the basis of his investigations.

“On the basis of note prepared by Niranjan Singh, it appears that Majithia is not innocent. His role needs to be probed,” senior advocate Anupam Gupta, who appeared on behalf of Niranjan, told the high court bench of Justice Surya Kant.