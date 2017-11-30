Drug case: HC to hear AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira’s plea on CBI probe

The Punjab and Haryana high court will on Friday take up a plea filed by Aam Aadmi Parry (AAP) leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira seeking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the 2015 drug case, wherein a Fazilka court has summoned him.

The latest plea has been filed by Khaira after an earlier petition in this regard was disposed of by HC in March 2017. Khaira had withdrawn the earlier petition.

The main petition was filed by the AAP leader in May 2015, urging the court to restrain the police against any “coercive action” against him in the drug haul seizure case.

“We were apprehending coercive action from the police in 2015 and had sought a CBI probe. Now, we have moved an application for revival of the petition,” his counsel Mehtab Singh Khaira said. The petition will be taken up by the high court bench of justice MMS Bedi.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will also to take up a petition by Khaira on Friday, in which he has challenged a high court order whereby the trial court order of summoning him as an additional accused was upheld earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the high court admitted appeals of four convicts in this case for hearing and stayed the fine imposed on them by trial court in its October 31 order.

Those who have challenged their conviction in the case are Gurdev Singh, a supporter of Khaira, Gurdev Chand, Manjeet Singh and Manjit Singh.