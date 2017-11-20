Drug case: SAD-BJP delegation to meet Punjab governor to seek Khaira’s removal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior vice-president and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said a delegation the Akali-BJP leaders will meet the Punjab governor on November 22 to seek removal of Aam Aadmi Party’s Sukhpal Khaira from the post of leader of opposition of the Punjab assembly for his alleged role in a drug case.

Talking to the media on Monday, Cheema said it was unfortunate that Khaira was still sticking to his post even after being summoned by the Fazilka court.

Cheema also urged the Punjab assembly speaker to extend the duration of Punjab assembly winter session, beginning November 27, as there were many burning issues which required to be discussed.