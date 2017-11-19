Drug case: Unfazed Khaira calls on speaker, seeks more sittings of live telecast of assembly proceedings

A day after the Punjab and Haryana high court dismissed his petition challenging summons from a Fazilka court in a drug case, leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly Sukhpal Khaira on Saturday met speaker Rana KP Singh to demand a longer session of the House.

The state cabinet had on Friday given its nod for a three-day session from November 27. The ruling Congress and opposition Shiroman Akali Dal (SAD) are likely to corner Khaira, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, in the House over the court summons.

In a letter submitted to the speaker by an AAP delegation, including Khaira and MLA Kanwar Sandhu, the party has said the number of sittings of the state assembly have been decreasing every year.

“Important issues are left unattended and members feel dissatisfied. The government may take the plea that there is no business to transact. But discussion could be held for a day or two on the issue of suicides by farmers, stubble burning, reports of various commissions and committees, law and order situation, murders of public figures and high number of road accidents,” the letter said.

The AAP also demanded that the proceedings of the assembly be telecast live. “People should watch the behaviour of members, answerability of the government and impartiality of the chair and all will act with responsibility. A meeting of representatives of all parties can be convened to discuss the above points,” the letter added.