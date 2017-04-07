 Drug peddling: BJP leader’s son, 2 accomplices held with firearms in Batala village | punjab | Hindustan Times
Drug peddling: BJP leader’s son, 2 accomplices held with firearms in Batala village

punjab Updated: Apr 07, 2017 19:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Punjab drug menace

The drug-peddling accused in police custody in Batala on Friday, April 6.(HT Photo)

Punjab police on Friday arrested three alleged drug peddlers in possession of arms and ammunition reportedly from the residence of a BJP mandal chief in Shahabad village in Batala sub-division of Gurdaspur district.

On secret information, it is learnt, a police team raided the house of village head Harinder Singh, also a BJP mandal chief in Gurdaspur area, and arrested his son Hussandeep Singh along with his two associates — Gurcharan Singh and Harmandeep Singh — police said.

Police also recovered 87 grams of heroin, one German-made 12-bore pistol, one rifle and five live cartridges and a car. A case under the NDPS and the Arms Act has been registered against them, police said.

Hussandep and his father Harinder were involved in a firing incident on August 8 last year in which a shop owner was injured. Harmandeep was involved in a murder case, while Gurcharan Singh in a kidnapping case, police said.

