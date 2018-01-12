Drunk cop extorts money, caught on video, faces suspension  

In what comes as an embarrassment, a head constable with the traffic wing of Chandigarh Police was caught stopping vehicles and asking for money with the threat to issue challans on Thursday morning, while he was allegedly drunk.

It was around 9am when the head constable, Subash Kumar, started his act near Shivalik Garden in Manimajra. Office-goers who formed a bulk of the traffic were shocked when he asked them to pay him money to let them go.

Subash was in his uniform, thus the commuters stopped their vehicles. As a result, a traffic jam was witnessed on the spot. A commuter named Gurpreet, smelling liquor on the cop, called the police control room and informed them about the harassment being done in the name of challans.

Gurpreet also video-recorded the episode which he later handed over to the police as evidence against Subash.

When the PCR vehicle arrived, the cops too found Subash asking for money from the drivers without issuing challan slips. When he was asked to blow into the breath analyser, the reading was 176 mg indicating high content of alcohol in his blood. The permitted limit is 30 mg

The PCR team handed over Subash to the area police station who got his medical tests done to ascertain if he was drunk. The cops had got all three tests — breath, blood and urine — done to ascertain the level of alcohol in his body. “We have prepared a special report and sent it along with the reports of his tests for alcohol and the video recording to the traffic wing for appropriate action,” said Satish Kumar, DSP (east).

SSP (traffic) Shashank Anand, said, “He will be placed under suspension as soon as we get the report and initiate inquiry against him.”

Department sources said that Subash will also face inquiry as to why he was in Manimajra when he was not posted there.