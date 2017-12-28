Dummy admissions: CBSE downgrades Chandigarh’s SD School

Nine months after the UT education department recommended to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to withdraw the affiliation of two private schools, the board has downgraded SD Senior Secondary School, Sector 24, to secondary level.

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) had found the school encouraging dummy admissions, during a surprise check on January 25 this year. However, the school maintained the students had gone for the Republic Day parade rehearsals at that time.

What are dummy admissions? Senior secondary schools providing dummy admissions to students allow them to skip school so that they can instead go to coaching classes to prepare for engineering and medical entrance exams.

The schools take care of both the 75% compulsory school attendance norm and practical examinations of the students during the two years in lieu of fee and other monetary gains.

Sources say coaching institutes in the city are approaching private schools with the proposal for such tie-ups.

Dummy admissions involve students enrolling to Classes 11 and 12 in a board-affiliated school, but spending their time preparing for competitive entrance exams to engineering and medical colleges instead of attending classes. The schools help them out by taking care of the 75% compulsory school attendance and practical exams in lieu of the fee and other monetary gains.

The CBSE order now disallows the school from admitting students to Class 11 from the next academic session of 2018-19.

Sources said the school had four sections of Class 11, with 45 students in each of them, and about 70 students studying in Class 12 when the surprise checking was conducted in January.

However, the school did not admit any student in Class 11 this year. Students currently in Class 12 will not be affected and will be allowed to take their board exams in 2018.

Confirming the development, school principal Nisha Gupta said: “We have moved the CBSE against the decision. We hope that everything will be resolved before our new academic session begins.”

However, UT director, school education, Rubinderjit Singh Brar said the department has not received any communication from the CBSE yet.

Child rights panel findings

It was on March 10 that the CCPCR issued show-cause notices to SD School, Sector 24, and British School, Sector 44, for offering dummy admissions to Classes 11 and 12. The schools were asked to explain as to why their recognition should not be withdrawn.

According to the panel, the number of students enrolled were shown as 89 and 76 in Classes 11 and 12, respectively, but the presence was nil at the time of inspection.

The commission had also highlighted in the report, dated January 27, that Classes 11 and 12 teachers were on contract and no proper attendance registers for teachers or students were maintained.

Also, it was reported the school has four sections in both classes without designated classrooms and the labs had inadequate space and infrastructure to accommodate the enrolled number of students.

Similar findings were reported in British School, Sector 44.

The regional officer of CBSE was even asked to submit a report on March 10 as to what action he has taken in regard to the dummy admissions, but the officer did not appear before the commission. The CCPCR wrote to the CBSE several times and sent a reminder too. CBSE’s regional officer Joseph Emanual could not be contacted for a comment.