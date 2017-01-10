EC orders cuts in AAP’s Punjab campaign video

The election commission (EC) has ordered about a dozen cuts in a campaign video prepared by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Punjab polls.

“After imposing 10-12 cuts, the AAP has been given approval to use the video,” said Punjab chief electoral officer VK Singh on Tuesday.

In its order, the EC asked the party to remove all “personal attacks” on Punjab chief minister (CM) Parkash Singh Badal, deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and cabinet ministers Bikram Singh Majithia and Sikandar Singh Maluka from the video.

The poll panel also directed the party to remove scenes showing dead bodies of farmers and youths, portrayed as victims of agricultural crisis and drug menace, said an EC officer.