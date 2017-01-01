EC to make use of mobile apps to ensure free, fair polls in Punjab

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to introduce a mobile phone-based monitoring system for Punjab assembly elections to ensure free and fair elections.

Addressing a meeting of the civil, police officers and IT experts here, deputy election commissioner Sandeep Saxena said the mobile apps are primarily meant for maintaining law and order, streamlining the functioning of the presiding and polling officers and checking crime. The mobile apps, he said, have features that will enable poll officials to get realtime information and data relating to polling.

He said even the complaints received by the EC will be dealt online.

The poll staff has been given specialised training in technology to be used extensively during the elections. Saxena reviewed the operations of the apps. Senior police officers said mapping of police stations for surveillance have already been done. For this, a database of information on a fixed performa has been prepared. The parameters include list of proclaimed offenders, pending non-bailable warrants, number of arms licences issued, and deposited, police deployment, sensitive areas etc.

“The app will be accessible only to EC and officials designated by it. But sitting in their control room in Delhi, an officer can access any information of any police station in Punjab. The app will also provide contact numbers of police officers down the line,” the officer said.

Chief electoral officer, Punjab, VK Singh, assured the visiting EC team to ensure effective monitoring and vigilance. The CEO directed all deputy commissioners, police officers and other officers put on election duty to ensure strict compliance to the EC’s directives.