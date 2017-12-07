 ED raids six places in Chandigarh, seizes Rs 1.5 crore | punjab | Hindustan Times
ED raids six places in Chandigarh, seizes Rs 1.5 crore

The raids come in the wake of ED probe under the Foreign Exchange Management Act against the hawala operators.

punjab Updated: Dec 08, 2017 00:00 IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried out searches at over half a dozen places in Chandigarh against hawala traders and seized over Rs 1.5 crore in cash, as also several incriminating documents, an official said.

The official said searches were carried out at the premises of Ajay Buddhiraja of Buddhiraja Forex, from where Rs 34 lakh in Indian currency and Rs 14.69 lakh in foreign currency was seized. He said Rs 60 lakh was seized from Buddhiraja’s residence. As many as Rs 10.01 lakh were seized from a person who had come to the premises for money transaction after he failed to satisfy ED team about it.

The agency also carried out searches at the residence and offices of Talwar Jewellers owner and seized Rs 20 lakh. Raid on businessman Puneet Arora, who owns Beacon Steels, led to seizure of Rs 14 lakh.

