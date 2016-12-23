 ED seizes Rs 10 lakh new notes, Rs 16 lakh foreign currency in Jalandhar | punjab$jalandhar | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 23, 2016-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

ED seizes Rs 10 lakh new notes, Rs 16 lakh foreign currency in Jalandhar

punjab Updated: Dec 23, 2016 21:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Highlight Story

A total of Rs 10 lakh cash in new notes has been seized along with Rs 16 lakh worth of foreign currency. (Representative Image)

A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday seized Rs 10 lakh cash in new notes apart from Rs 16 lakh worth foreign currencies after it conducted a raid on the premises of a forex dealer, situated at old Phagwara road in cantonment locality.

According to officials the operation was conducted under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) against a trading firm, Shree Ganesh Hire Purchase, as part of its operations against black money holders post demonetisation.

“A total of Rs 10 lakh cash in new notes has been seized along with Rs 16 lakh worth of foreign currency from various countries. The investigations in the case are ongoing,” said the officials.

tags

more from punjab

Recommended for you

<