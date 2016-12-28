 ED seizes Rs 58-lakh cash from trader in Ludhiana | punjab$ludhiana | Hindustan Times
ED seizes Rs 58-lakh cash from trader in Ludhiana

punjab Updated: Dec 28, 2016 11:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The ED team seized Rs 54 lakh in Rs 100 notes and Rs 4 lakh in Rs 2,000 notes. (HT Representative Image)

Enforcement directorate (ED) sleuths raided a prominent trader of asafoetida (heeng) in the city on Tuesday night and recovered unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 58 lakh.

The raid at the residence of the trader near Kitchlu Nagar area began at 9 am and continued till 6:30 pm. After a thorough search, the ED team seized Rs 54 lakh in Rs 100 notes and Rs 4 lakh in Rs 2,000 notes.

The ED officials refused to divulge further details regarding the raid and carried the seized cash with them to their Jalandhar office.

