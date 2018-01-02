ED summons Punjabi singer Sharry Mann

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued summons to Punjab singer Sharry Mann, following recovery of documents mentioning his name and mobile number during a raid at an immigration firm in Mohali. He has been asked to appear on January 4.

In October last year, the ED raided Seabird International Private Limited, an immigration company at Phase-10, Mohali. After the raid, police booked two persons Gurinder Singh, the owner of the immigration company, and his partner Pritpal Singh, a resident of Sector-70, Mohali.

The ED recovered 27 fake stamps of senior government officials, including deputy commissioners, tehsildar, three stamps of bank authorities and executive magistrates, and one of a doctor during the raid in October.

The raid was conducted by ED after receiving complaints under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The agency also recovered Rs 22 lakh.