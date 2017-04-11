Ekam shot self, I never packed his body in suitcase, claims Seerat

Giving yet another twist to the case involving the death of Ekam Singh Dhillon (40), whose body was found bundled in a suitcase in a BMW car in 3B1, SAS Nagar, on March 19, the victim’s wife and prime suspect Seerat Kaur Dhillon claimed on Monday that her husband committed suicide and she is being framed in the case.

Seerat (35), who was brought to the SAS Nagar district courts for hearing, said this while speaking to Hindustan Times. “I don’t know who packed his body in the suitcase. I was sleeping in my bedroom when he shot himself dead. Scared, I rushed out of the house locking my kids in. And the story of another suitcase with blood-stained sheets is incorrect.

“I surrendered in the night suit and a dupatta that I was wearing that night. I had blood stains on my clothes that I washed in jail,” she said.

Seerat’s brother Vinay Pratap Singh, named as a co-accused in the case, was let off after he surrendered before the special investigation team (SIT) on April 3, 16 days after the incident.

Seerat said, “The police are trying to shield my brother.”

Says Ekam made suicide bid thrice in three years

Seerat also claimed that her husband Ekam had tried to end his life thrice in the past three years.

“He had consuming tablets once, then he tried to shoot self also. I took him to the hospital last year after he attempted suicide. He was unhappy over the fact that he was not able to anything productive in life,” she said. “He was feeling depressed for last three to four days and was drinking daily. He wanted to start a new business and was planning to get liquor licence and we had met many people in this regard.”

“On March 18 too, we met some people regarding liquor business and went to pay obeisance at Sohana’s Singh Shaheedan Gurdwara. After that he dropped me and kids home. He came back home late at 10.30 pm after meeting his parents and appeared upset,” she further said.

“The kids and I went off to sleep in my room while Ekam was in the drawing room. In the wee hours, I and my son heard the sound of a gunshot and I rushed out only to see him in a pool of blood. I locked the door of the room where the kids. I kept moving up and down the stairs to get some help,” she claimed.

“Those staying on the ground floor were not home and I took phone from a stranger on the road to make calls to my relatives. Then I made some calls from the market when my relatives told me that I had been framed for Ekam’s death for which I was not responsible.” As why has she admitted to crime, she claimed, “Police were pressurising me to make this statement.”

Seeks permission to visit 3B1 house

Seerat sought permission from the court to visit the rented accommodation in Phase 3B1, where the purported crime took place on March 18, to fetch some documents. Seerat’s counsel said she wanted to visit the house to get the birth certificate of her children to file for their custody. The court told her that they will check with the investigating officer whether the house was sealed or not.

23 days after, Seerat’s mother surrenders

Jaswinder Kaur at the senior superintendent of police’s office in SAS Nagar on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

SAS NAGAR: Jaswinder Kaur (65), mother of Seerat Kaur Dhillon, prime accused in the case involving the death of her husband Ekam Singh Dhillon (40), on Monday surrendered before the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case and joined the investigations.

Jaswinder was named as a co-accused along with her son Vinay Pratap Singh who was let off after he surrendered on April 3. SAS Nagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal is heading the SIT.

The police had claimed that they had not found any evidence linking Vinay with the crime.

SSP Chahal said, “Investigations are on into the case.” Police officials said Jaswinder was being questioned over her whereabouts on the night Ekam died and the day after.

The police also checked her call records to ascertain her location. Officials said it appears that she was not present at the crime spot.