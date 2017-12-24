Elderly medico couple robbed at clinic in Amritsar

In the second major instance of robbery in the holy city this week, three miscreants robbed a couple in their 60s after holding them hostage on the first floor residence of their clinic, Singhania Nursing Home, Old Lakkar Mandi in Amritsar on Sunday morning.

On December 21, two unidentified bike-borne men had robbed a car from a woman after pointing a gun at her 7-year-old-girl child at Majitha road in Amritsar.

“At about 6am, robbers stormed into our residence at the hospital on the first floor, made us captive and asked for keys to the locker in the house. My wife, Maya Singhania, gave them the key to the almirah. The miscreants took away two gold necklaces, three wrist watches and around Rs 1.5 lakh,” Dr OP Singhania, the victim told HT. He added the men were armed and were wearing gloves.

After being informed, ACP, South Zone, Manjit Singh, reached the spot and started investigation. He said, “The robbers had their faces covered. We are examining closed circuit television (CCTV) footage installed inside and outside the premises of the hospital for clues. The miscreants will be arrested soon.”

Inspector Ravi Sher Singh, of C-Division police station, said a case under Sections 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) and 454 (trespass or house-breaking to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the IPC had been registered against the unidentified robbers.