Election Commission transfers 4 DCs, directs Punjab govt to send compliance report by Jan 6

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday transferred deputy commissioners (DCs) of Gurdaspur, Moga, Barnala and Sangrur districts, directing Punjab government to send a compliance report by 5pm on January 6.

The EC posted Pradeep Aggarwal, Praveen Kumar Thind, Amar Pratap Singh Virk and Abhinav as DCs-cum-district election officers of Gurdaspur, Moga, Barnala and Sangrur.

In a communication to the state government, EC secretary AN Das said the commission made these posting from the panel of officers the state government had provided earlier.

The EC has directed these officers to take new assignments immediately.