Electronic voting machines distributed in 9 constituencies in Jalandhar

punjab Updated: Jan 10, 2017 14:02 IST
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Poll officials checking the machines during distribution in Jalandhar on Monday. (Pardeep Pandit/HT Photo)

Electronic voting machines (EVM’s) were distributed in all the nine constituencies in Jalandhar on Monday. The process was carried out in the presence of the representatives of different parties and under the supervision of district electoral officer (DEO) Kamal Kishor Yadav.

The randomisation process was also carried out. Under the process the EVM’s are distributed as per the need of different constituencies.

The returning officers (ROs) are given the machines according to the total number of polling booths. As per information, 15% extra EVMs have also been kept in each constituency in case of emergencies . Later, in the Government Polytechnic College, where a strong room has been established, the EVMs were given to the returning officers.

ADC Gurmeet Multani was also present on the occasion.

He said that the voter verifiable print audit trail (VVPAT) machines will be provided at all polling stations of 35- Jalandhar Central and 37- Jalandhar Cantonment Assembly constituencies where the voter after casting vote will be able to check if the vote has been casted to his choice or not as the vote will get displayed on EVM screen.

