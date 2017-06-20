Elevated road or bypass on killer stretch in Banga: Ball now in Centre’s court

The ministry of road transport and highways would take a final call whether to construct a bypass or a 3-km elevated road in Banga town as part of the four-lane Phagwara-Banga-Nawanshahr-Rupnagar highway.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) decided to construct a bypass in Nawanshahr (SBS Nagar) and 3-km elevated road in Banga to reduce traffic and accidents on the 73-km stretch, also known as the killer highway. The four-lane road will make commuting from the Doaba region to Nawanshahr and the Chandigarh international airport easier.

Following a vyapar mandal representation to the Centre last month, the local project implementation unit received a communication from ministry to hold talks with locals seeking objections. “Residents want a bypass to be constructed. We have sent our report and the ball is now in the ministry’s court,” said an official of local project implementation unit, adding that the project has already been delayed by eight months. The contract was signed with GR Infra Limited in October.

“If the ministry gives its nod for a flyover, the work will start immediately, but the project will be delayed by two years in case of a bypass as the land has to be acquired for it,” said the official.

The authorities have issued notices to people who have encroached upon the land for the project. The boundary wall of SDM office, police station, a portion of a gurdwara and wall of government school will be demolished as these have been identified as encroachments, said an official.

Union road, transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal laid the foundation stone of the Rs 1,367-crore project on September 14 last year. Last week, Nawanshahr district Congress chief Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki led a delegation of vyapar mandal to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh demanding construction of the bypass.

THE KILLER STRETCH

At least 175 persons have lost their lives in two years on the 73-km stretch that starts from Mehli village near Phagwara to Asron village near Rupnagar on the Jalandhar-Chandigarh highway. The stretch is part of the Phagwara-Banga-Nawanshahr-Rupnagar four-lane project.

■ June 6, 2017: Three people were killed and 20 injured when a Delhi-bound tourist bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims collided with a tanker near Kathgarh in SBS Nagar district

■ January 31: A 38-year-old Amritsar resident and his eight-year-old daughter were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck near Kahma village near Banga

■ December 13, 2016: Three Tamil Nadu residents were killed after their car collided with a bus coming from Rupnagar on the Jalandhar-Chandigarh highway (NH-344A) at Bharthala village

■ November 20, 2016: Three lives were snuffed out when a Toyota Innova collided with a private bus at Khatkar Kalan village on the highway