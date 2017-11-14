Engineer among 9,500 applicants for 19 posts of peons, sweeper in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Information technology (IT) diploma holders, graduates and even postgraduates are among the more than 9,500 people who have responded to an advertisement seeking applications for the posts of 18 peons and a sweeper in the Jalandhar district courts.

Eligibility criteria for peon’s post are a Class 8 certificate coupled with the ability to speak and write Punjabi, for a monthly salary of Rs 16,880.

The selected candidate will get a basic grade pay of Rs 6,200 for three years, as per the state government orders.

Amanveer Singh, a diploma holder in mechanical engineering who is now pursuing BTech, said he is eager to get the job. “I need a job urgently. I have given many interviews but no one is ready to pay me over Rs 10,000 a month. If I get this government job, my future is secure.”

Jalandhar-based Surinder Kumar, a postgraduate in political science who is working in a car agency for Rs 15,000 a month, said he knows the job isn’t commensurate with his qualifications, but he doesn’t have any option. “This is a permanent job, and I am not getting any better offers,” he told this reporter.

While 10 of these posts are for general candidates, two are reserved for ex-servicemen, one for a sportsman and the rest for Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and other reserved categories in the age group of 18 to 37 years.

The selections are being conducted through interviews. Due to the large number of candidates, officials set up six benches to conduct interviews over a period of 10 days. The last date for the interview was Monday.

Candidates said they were asked about their personal details, including qualifications, parents, residential address, and any criminal case in the interview.

The candidates were told to bring their original testimonials, photocopies of documents, and photo ID proofs on the date of the interview. Although the advertisement received a response from across the state, most of candidates are from Jalandhar and Sangrur.

Despite several attempts, senior officials refused to share the exact number of applicants on the plea that the interview process is still going on. But it is learnt that over 9,500 persons applied for the posts.