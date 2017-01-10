Environment friendly toilets at Amritsar railway station still non-functional

The Namma Model toilets installed at the Amritsar Railway Station are lying non-functional.

These toilets, also known as eco-friendly toilets, convert human excreta into biogas and are easy to use by the physically challenged too. The toilets are part of project to make the railway station a model one.

Such toilets were also installed at other stations such as Ferozepur and Jammu. An amount of Rs 17 lakh has been said to have invested in the plan by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

When contacted, the railway authorities said the project was to begin early but nothing could be done as there is some defect in the system that makes it impossible to provide sewerage. Hence, it is lying defunct.

The authorities are not sure when the project will take off as the work is still under process.