Everyone knows where I will contest from: Sukhbir Badal

Reacting to the persistent queries of the Aam Aadmi Party, deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal has said that everybody knows the constituency he will contest from and even his election offices have started operating there.

“It has been a convention that my constituency is the last one to be declared. I don’t want to break the protocol and am telling you this because opponents want it,” he said.

Talking to mediaperson here, Sukhbir said, “Everybody is well aware of the character and antecedents of the opposition leaders who are devoid of any practical agenda and can only indulge themselves in criticising the government, whereas the task of the SAD-BJP government is to carry ahead the wave of development.”

He said that SAD-BJP combine was very well placed and will make a hat-trick of wins in the Punjab elections.

On Navjot Singh Sidhu role in the polls, Sukhbir said, “He won’t be a factor to make a difference in the elections.”

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest announcements, Sukhbir said lowering the interest rate on loan for constructing a house was a welcome step. He said this was only a trailor and much more will come in the Union budget.

He urged the people to co-operate with the government in keeping the holy city clean. Minister Anil Joshi, mayor Bakshi Ram Arora and other SAD and BJP leaders were also present.