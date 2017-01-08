Ex-army chief JJ Singh joins SAD, to be a royalty vs soldier’s grandson show in Patiala

Former army chief Gen JJ Singh (retd), who will be contesting elections against Punjab Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh from Patiala Urban assembly segment, joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday.

“This will be not be a battle between a captain and a general, but between a scion of royalty and a soldier’s grandson,” said Gen JJ Singh, vowing to make Amarinder “bite the dust”. The ex-army chief was reacting to Amarinder’s Friday remark that for the first time in the history of army, a captain will be defeating a general.

SAD president and deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, who welcomed the general into the party fold, said the Congress was facing a “bankruptcy of ideas” and was raking up non-issues. “Congress is a divided house, fighting against itself. The Congress must decide on its war horses before launching a broadside on its rivals,” he added.

Gen Singh said he will fight the political battle with all humility and approach all sections of society. “The fight will be clean, though I will give a befitting reply if the rival tries to use foul means,” he said.

On his late entry, when less than a month is left for the polls, Gen Singh said he will be working 18 hours a day while Captain works for only six hours. “Thus, I have 66 days with me that are more than sufficient, while Captain has only 22 days,” he said.