Senior Congress leader and a former legislator from Sham Chaurasi, Chaudhary Ram Lubhaya, died after a prolonged illness at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Friday.

He was 77. He is survived by his wife Santosh Chaudhary, a former Union minister, and four daughters Namita, Mala, Deepali and Sohini.

The cremation will take place at the Hariana Road crematorium in Hoshiarpur at 2pm on January 15.