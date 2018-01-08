Ex-PTU V-C Rajneesh Arora arrested for irregularities, financial bungling

Rajneesh Arora, a former vice-chancellor of the Inder Kumar Gujral Punjab Technical University (PTU), was arrested on Monday for irregularities in appointments and financial bungling during the SAD-BJP government’s tenure.

“We arrested Arora from his house in Amritsar this morning in an embezzlement case during his tenure as PTU V-C,” Vigilance Bureau SSP DS Dhillon said.

Kahan Singh Pannu, officiating as the PTU vice-chancellor, ordered an inquiry in May after getting complaints of irregularities of funds and appointments during Arora’s tenure.

Vigilance officials said that a case was registered following an inquiry report submitted by former IAS officer SS Dhillon to the state government in July, indicting Arora for financial irregularities and bypassing norms to appoint consultants.

Sources said the probe looked into complaints that the Delhi campus of PTU incurred an expenditure of Rs 1.65 crore and candidates with links to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were made faculty members.

Technical education minister Charanjit Singh Channi had in September written to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, recommending the registration of a first information report (FIR) against him on the basis of the report.

A vigilance probe was ordered.

Arora was a member of various committees constituted by the UGC/AICTE. He was a member of the Board of Governance, IIT Delhi, and Governing Council National Board of Accreditation