Ex-sarpanch in Faridkot village creates guest room in school; classes held in open

Government Primary School, Chahal, 5km from Faridkot city, has been forced to hold two classes out in the cold for two years with a former Congress sarpanch, Ramsharan Singh, locking one of its eight rooms and using it as a guest house. The school that has a strength of 254 students has written twice to the education department to resolve the issue, but to no avail.

The majority of the students come from the underprivileged and the Scheduled Caste category. “Ramsharan has locked the room on a whim and made a guest house inside the school. Students are suffering as classes are held in the open,” said Gurmeet Kaur, a panchayat member, from the reserved category.

The villagers have protested, but that has resulted in no action.

“Students are suffering and with the winters approaching, their health will be hit. The former sarpanch is using the school room as his personal property,” said Dhani Virk, a protester. Principal Balwinder Kaur said, “We need the room at out disposal and if it happens, we can hold two classes there. No student will have to study in open.”

When contacted, Ramsharan said, “The panchayat passed a resolution to give this room to a Sports Club in the village. The club spent its money to furnish the guest room. I am being unnecessarily targeted.”

Faridkot SDM Gurjit Singh said he had directed deputy education officer, Dharmvir Singh, to take necessary action and get the room unlocked for the use of the school.