Ex-serviceman arrested with assault rifle in Punjab

The police today arrested an ex- serviceman and his accomplice and seized arms and ammunitions, including an AK-47 assault rifle, in Batala here, an official said today.

Border range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Surinderpal Singh Parmar said, upon receiving information, the police arrested Gurpreet Singh alias Nikku, a resident of Jaura Singha village, and his accomplice Johan Masih, a resident of Johal Nangal village.

The police seized an AK-47 Chinese rifle, 22 cartridges and one magazine from the ex-serviceman, he said.

Parmar said that the rifle was hidden by the ex- serviceman in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir following an encounter with Pakistan-backed militants in 2012 when he was deployed in the 84th Infantry.

Gurpreet brought the AK-47 rifle after his retirement in 2014 from Doda district, he said.

The official said that the ex-serviceman had another 12 bore rifle which he had given to a gangster in Batala who was recently lodged in the Amritsar jail.

Gurpreet and his accomplice Jahan were involved in a number of robbery cases in Batala and Gurdaspur, he said.