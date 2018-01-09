Ex-serviceman killed, wife injured with knife by an intruder in Ferozepur

An ex-serviceman was stabbed to death in an attack by an unidentified man in Ferozepur cantonment late Monday night. His wife was also injured in the attack and is said to be in a critical condition.

According to his wife Charanjit Kaur, Amar Singh (62) heard noises coming from their courtyard at about 10.30 pm. When he went out to check if everything was alright, he found a man near the gate, who then stabbed him repeatedly.

On hearing Singh’s screams, Kaur came out. She too was attacked on her neck and arm with a knife by the unidentified man, who then fled.

Soon, neighbours came to help the couple, and took them to a local civil hospital where Singh was declared brought dead while his wife was admitted with critical injuries. The couple is survived by two sons who are settled abroad and a married daughter.

On the basis of Kaur’s statement, police have registered a case under Section 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified person.

Harinder Singh, deputy superintendent of police ( DSP) Ferozepur, said, “ We are working on various theories to crack down the case including a burglary attempt by murderer, even though nothing was stolen from the house.”

According to police, Singh had retired from Army 13 years ago.