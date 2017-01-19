Eyeing two-third majority, Capt Amarinder predicts 10-20 seats for SAD-BJP alliance

Taking on the Parkash Singh Badal-led government, Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said the grand old party is aiming for two-third majority in the upcoming assembly polls, adding the incumbent Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) alliance will manage to win only 10 to 20 seats.

Addressing the media along with newly-inducted member Navjot Singh Sidhu, Captain Amarinder said the people of Punjab are fed up with the SAD and want to dethrone the government.

“Akali-BJP will manage to win just 10-20 seats. We are eyeing for two-third majority so that we have the power to make the much needed constitutional changes to bring Punjab back on its feet,” he said.

The Congress leader also used the occasion to train guns at Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal while alleging that the latter is a confused man.

“He is aware of the fact that he does not enjoy the same position which he held at some point of time. He will not get any votes,” he added.

Captain Amarinder further said that he got full support of the people during his rally in Lambi assembly constituency, adding the people want to dethrone the SAD-BJP alliance government in Punjab.

“We are preparing for the elections with full force. Yesterday, I addressed a rally in Lambi and the response which I got was amazing. Our party leaders have also told me that the response which they are getting is overwhelming,” he said.

“When I interacted with the people in different villages of Punjab, they stopped me and said they are fed up of the Akalis,” he added.

The Congress leader also stated that Sidhu did not put any condition while joining the party.

“I am very happy that Navjot ji has joined our party. I am his wicket keeper,” he said.

Punjab will vote on February 4 and the counting will take place on March 11.