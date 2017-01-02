Facebook friend dupes Ludhiana boutique owner of Rs 22.5 lakh

A Mumbai resident posing as an owner of a garment factory duped Ludhiana boutique owner of Rs 22.50 lakh on the pretext of opening a boutique in Delhi. The woman had met the accused on social networking site, Facebook.

The Sarabha Nagar police have registered a case under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code, against the accused, who has been identified as Ali Madani of YMCA Road, Navi Mumbai.

The complainant, Tajinder Vohra of Sarabha Nagar, said she runs a boutique in Ludhiana. Madani met her through Facebook and ordered suits from her boutique. He then introduced himself as the owner of a garment factory and offered to open a boutique in Delhi in partnership with her.

The accused took Rs 34 lakh for opening a new boutique but did nothing with the money. He gave back Rs 11.50 lakh, but refused to return rest of the money.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Nishan Singh, who is investigating the case, said the case has been registered following the investigation conducted by assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west). The police have been trying to nab the accused and are trying to ascertain if he indeed is a garment factory owner or not.