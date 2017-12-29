Factory owner’s son booked for raping employee’s minor daughter in Ludhiana

The police on Friday owner of a hosiery unit for raping minor daughter of his employee two years after committing the crime on Thursday.

The accused, identified as 28-year-old Avinash of New Gagan Nagar had allegedly raped the girl two years back when she was 15-year-old. The victim had delivered a baby girl.

The victim had lodged a case against the accused in January earlier this year after the accused asked her to vacate his home which he had given her to prevent her from lodging a complaint against him.

In her compliant at police station Daba, the victim alleged that the accused used to visit their house often. She added that in October 2015, she was alone at her home when Avinash raped her. The accused had then allegedly threatened her to keep silent. After she learnt of her pregnancy, the victim claimed to have told her parents.

She alleged that the accused told her he will get her a house and give ₹10,000 per month. She added that after the accused stopped giving her money and asked her to vacate his house in January 2017 after which she registered a complaint. The police, however, booked the accused on Friday after investigations. ASI Balwinder Singh said police will arrest the accused soon.

A case under sections 417 (Punishment for cheating) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.