Fake purchase scam: Probe hits roadblock as health varsity denies help

The vigilance probe in the alleged fake purchase scam by local health department has hit another roadblock with, Faridkot-based Baba Farid University of Health Sciences denying to help in technical assistance, which the vigilance bureau had sought.

The bureau has received a letter from the university in this regard. As per the letter the university has citied staff shortage as the reason for not sending any team. The bureau has again approached its headquarters and demanded a team of experts to complete the probe which has already been delayed for last 11 months.

The probe had started in last February 2016 and was to be completed within three months. But due to political pressure and involvement of senior health department officials, the probe was delayed. In February this year, the vigilance bureau had requested for assistance from health department regarding technical components in the probe. The technical knowledge involved detailing about medicines, equipment, needles, gloves, electronic items worth lakhs purchased from 2012 to 2015 under National Health Mission programme.

Sources said, “The purchase had been made from the companies, which need to be verified, and whether the bills shown in records are genuine or not. Also, whether the supply of items was actually made or not needs to be determined.”

Since the probe had started last year, the vigilance bureau has seen five senior superintendents of police here including Satinder Singh (now SSP SBS Nagar), Alka Meena (now SSP Fatehgarh Sahib), Gurmeet Singh (now DCP investigation Jalandhar), Satinder Singh and now Daljinder Singh Dhillon as new SSP vigilance. Further, the investigation officers involved with the case, have been shifted regularly shifted as the probe was started by the then inspector Subash Kumar, later on carried on by inspector Major Singh. Presently inspector Harjeet Singh is conducting the probe.

An official told that due to the regular transfer of SSPs, the probe has failed to reach any conclusion. He claimed that the probe is near completion and waiting for a response from the department. As of now, a purchase from the local surgical firm is already under scanner as some invoices (copies of which are with HT) show that the civil surgeon office had purchased electronics but the firm categorically denied of dealing in such products.