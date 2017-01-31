Fake Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes worth Rs 1.40 lakh seized in Ludhiana

The anti narcotic cell of police commissionerate Ludhiana seized fake currency of Rs. 1.40 lakh in new denomination from two accused on Monday late. The accused wanted to inject fake currency in market.

The police recovered 64 currency notes of 2000 and 24 currency notes of 500.

The accused have been identified as Bhupinder Singh, 35, of Bilaspur of Moga and Jagdish Singh alias Deeska, 36, of Village Chakkar of Jagraon.

A case under sections 489 A (counterfeiting, or knowingly performing any part of the process of counterfeiting, any currency-note or bank-note), 489 B (selling to, or buying or receiving from, any other person, or otherwise traffics in or uses as genuine, any forged or counterfeit currency-note or bank-note, knowing or having reason to believe the same to be forged or counterfeiting) and 489 C (Whoever has in his possession any forged or counterfeit currency-note or bank-note, knowing or having reason to believe the same to be forged or counterfeit and intending to use the same as genuine or that it may be used as genuine) of IPC has been registered against the accused at police division number 2.

Anti narcotic cell in-charge Sub-Inspector Harbans Singh said the police arrested the bike-borne accused from a check point near Civil Hospital on Monday night.

The accused told police that they brought fake currency from Bobby Singh of Raikot. The police have raided at house of Bobby Singh, but he was not present at home.

The in-charge added that the accused have prepared fake currency using computer, scanner and printer. The accused are labours. The Police are expecting more important information from the accused in questioning.