Families of Ram Rahim’s security guards abandoned them for blind faith in Dera Sacha Sauda

The clout of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, convicted of raping his two disciples and sent to 20 years in prison, is a phenomenon that shows how he struck a chord with gullible people evident from the numbers who came out in droves to Panchkula last week. Although his devout followers worship the sect, dissenting voices of the families of supporters have also emerged, who term it as ‘blind faith’ or ‘hypnotism.’

The families of six security guards of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who were held by Chandigarh police after they tried to enter the city to allegedly commit violence in the aftermath of dera chief’s conviction in rape case on August 25, have abandoned them.

As part of the interrogation, the police officials took them to their houses in the pockets of Punjab and Haryana where their families refused to have anything to do with them.

The six arrested men are driver Ranjit Singh (25), resident of Sirsa; Dharmender (27), resident of Uttar Pradesh; Anup (30), resident of Bagpath in Haryana; Krishanpal Singh (43), resident of Sangrur; Maninder Singh (43), resident of Patiala, and Sukhwinder Singh (36), resident of Fatehabad.

The police had recovered an empty can of fuel, a pistol with 25 live cartridges from them last Friday.

SHO of Manimajra police station, Harmanjit Singh, told HT, “We went to everyone’s homes, except Anup’s, since there was very little time left to make it to Bagpath.”

He shared the accused families were indifferent looking at their sons who had been booked under Arms Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“Sukhwinder’s family was most disillusioned. He had sold his family’s property worth Rs 6 lakh to the dera. His parents don’t even want to talk to him, they feel the Dera’s preachings have taken their son away from them,” said Harmanjit. Similarly, Krishanpal’s family in Sangrur is upset with their son having been distanced from them by the dera. Having abandoned their son, he is now adopted by his father’s elder brother, whom he visits every now and then but calls people in the dera his relatives.

Ranjit Singh, the youngest of them all, has not completed his studies since he is being taken care of in the dera, allege his family members. The cops said he is Class 12th pass and failed after first year of BSc at Kurukshetra University to serve the Dera chief.

The defence lawyer, Gagan Inder Singh, also contended in court that the cops told him that the accused had been ‘blinded’ by the preaching of the dera in Sirsa as their families expressed that their children, all unmarried, only believed in what their guru told them.

The court had extended their police remand by two days so that the cops could take them to Sirsa to visit dera and to arrest one Mithoo who gave them Rs 1,000 each and the fuel, along with the instructions to commit violence if the verdict didn’t go in their leader’s favour.