Family feud: Bhullars call a truce, show up at Khemkaran road show

The fighting Bhullars finally called a truce with former minister Gurchet Singh Bhullar and his elder son Anoop Singh Bhullar coming out in support of Congress candidate Sukhpal Singh Bhullar from the Khemkaran segment at a road show here on Sunday.

The Congress’ decision to replace Gurchet, who had lost the seat to Akali candidate Virsa Singh Valtoha in the 2012 assembly polls, with his younger son Sukhpal, who is District Congress Committee (DCC) president, had created a division in the family. Anoop, who is also an active leader of the party, opposed the candidature of his younger brother right from the day it was announced on December 23.

Seeking withdrawal of ticket from Sukhpal, Anoop even declared that his father would contest polls as an Independent if the party does not change its decision.

The New Year brought cheer to the Bhullar family with both brothers and father taking out the road show which started from Bhullars’ native village Mehmoodpura and culminated at Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib near Chabhal village. Earlier, an “akhand path” was held at their home to kick off the poll campaign.

The state Congress leadership was trying to ensure that Gurchet and Anoop fall in line and support Sukhpal in his campaign. The trio held a meeting at their relative’s house at Zira in Ferozepur on Saturday night and Anoop posted an appeal on his Facebook page at 10pm urging people to attend Sukhpal’s road show.