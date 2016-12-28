Family struggles to bring back body of Sikh youth stabbed in New Zealand

The family of a 26-year-old Sikh youth of Rania in Sirsa district, Hardeep Singh, who was stabbed to death by a girl at Christchurch in New Zealand on Christmas evening, is struggling to bring his body to India. The family has sent a tweet to foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, seeking her help. Hardeep’s kin have also contacted Indian high commissioner in New Zealand and latter’s envoy in India, but to no avail. The family members are going to Delhi on Thursday to meet Swaraj.

Hardeep’s grandfather Baldev Singh Deol said after completing his BTech from Malout (Punjab), Hardeep went to New Zealand on a study visa to pursue a hotel management course. Currently, he was living in New Zealand on work permit.

Baldev said Hardeep was stabbed by a 22-year-old girl at a Christmas party and he died during the treatment at a hospital. He said they had been told by the New Zealand police that accused woman has been arrested and she has confessed to the crime.