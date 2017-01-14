Fares badly: Chandigarh MC sits on development funds; only 17% of budget spent

At a time when the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is preparing the budget for 2017-18, the civic body, like every year, has fared poorly in utilising the funds allocated in the last budget (2016-17).

Official records reveal that the MC spent only 17% of total funds allocated to it under the plan head for 2016-17 (till December 31).

According to the budget report prepared till December 31, of Rs 572 crore budget under the plan head, the MC spent only Rs 100 crore. The plan head includes expenditure meant to create infrastructure and capital assets.

Surprisingly, the civic body has not spent a single penny out of Rs 5 crore allocated for primary education when most of the schools under it are crying for attention and there is an acute shortage of staff.

Similarly, the MC has spent only Rs 70 lakh of the allocated Rs 15 crore for primary health centres, whereas most of the dispensaries need renovation and are short of staff.

Under fire and emergency services, the MC has not shown any interest in upgrading the equipment as they spent only Rs 41 lakh of Rs 33 crore.

Even as there was proposal to construct new fire stations in Sectors 1, 48 and 52, nothing has been done so far. In March 2013, the MC House had approved purchase of 61-metre hydraulic platform-cum-turntable ladder for Rs 10 crore, but they have failed to float tenders for the same.

There is no permanent chief fire officer for the past one decade. Of Rs 50 lakh allocated for sehaj safai kendras, only Rs 1 lakh has been spent even as resident welfare associations (RWAs) in southern sectors have been demanding these in their localities.

Of 15 crore allocated for streetlights, only Rs 5 crore has been spent. Nearly 30 per cent streetlights in the city are non-functional.