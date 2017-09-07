Faridkot Adarsh school chairman, his son booked for raping employee

Police on Wednesday booked the chairman of an Adarsh school and his son in Kotkapura town of the district for allegedly raping and cheating a teacher.

The accused were identified as Narender Singh Randhawa and his son Jasmit Singh.

The victim claimed that Randhawa used to call her at his residence at Talwandi Road and rape her. He allegedly threatened her that she would lose her job in case she disclosed the matter to anyone.

The woman claimed that she kept mum for a year due to his threat. Later, his son also started sexually exploiting her.

The victim also alleged that Randhawa fraudulently took Rs 1 lakh in lieu of giving her job.

Police registered a case against the father-son duo on charges of a rape and cheating at the sadar police station, Kotkapura.